What started as a 1936 Chevrolet sedan looks nothing like its original self. It’s now a custom build that took the four-door Chevy and turned it into a low-riding, low-slung pickup truck. It wears a two-tone green-and-cream color scheme, has massive semi-truck wheels, and a 750-horsepower Cummins diesel crammed under the hood – and that’s just the start to this radical creation.

The build took two years to complete and $500,000, though owner Chad Martin had the idea for it over 20 years ago. In 1999, he designed it and put that idea to paper. Even though it started life as a 1936 Chevy sedan, there is little of the car left in the final product. The only original bits from the sedan are the headlight buckets and the glove compartment door – everything else is custom made, including the leather interior and steel body.

Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged, 24-valve Cummins diesel engine making 750 horsepower (559 kilowatt), which sits in a Midnight Black and Devil’s Gold painted engine bay. The truck sits just over 4 feet tall and measures 20 feet in length. It’s also a foot wider than before, making for a roomier interior and allowing for the true dually rear axle. It accommodates four tires that wrap around massive 24-inch semi wheels.

The pickup has a black walnut wood truck bed with stainless steel strips, and there’s a hidden fuel door in there, too. It’s am ambitious build with a lot of thought and care in the design. What makes the truck special to Martin is that he dreamed, designed, built, and painted it, seeing the entire project through to the end. Martin said the low and wide pickup turns heads wherever it goes, and that’s no surprise. It’s a custom build that doesn’t look like much of anything we’ve seen before.