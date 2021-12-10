The Chevrolet El Camino gets an electric jolt from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering when the company installs the GM Concept Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate powertrain into the car-truck hybrid. This unique build is on display at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lingenfelter doesn't offer any specs about the electric El Camino's powertrain or battery setup. Motor1.com reached out for clarification about these vital details.

Lingenfelter completed this build in mid-summer 2021 and already tested it hundreds of miles on the road. The company is using the vehicle to validate the concept of EV powertrain conversions for the future.

Chevy will have a wider launch of the Concept Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate Package program in the first half of 2022.

Chevy is increasingly working with companies to build restomod EVs. At the 2021 SEMA Show, Hot Rod magazine displayed a 1957 Chevy with an electric powertrain making around 340 hp (254 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters). It packed a 30-kilowatt-hour battery, but the builder didn't provide range estimates. Inside, there was the push-button gear selector from the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette.

For the SEMA Show in 2020, Chevy showed 1977 K5 Blazer with the Electric Connect and Cruise package. It used drivetrain components from the Bolt EV offering 200 hp (149 kW) and 266 lb-ft (361 Nm) of torque. There was a 60-kilowatt-hour battery. Chevy also installed a four-speed automatic, an electric power steering kit, and an electric pump for assisting the brake system.

The Chevy E-10 concept kicked off the brand's work on EV restomods in 2019. It was based on a 1962 C-10 pickup but replaced the combustion engine with Chevy’s electric Connect & Cruise concept crate motor making around 450 hp (336 kW). The brand estimated the truck could hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around five seconds.