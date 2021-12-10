About two months ago, we learned the first (and very early) details about the Everglades package for the Ford Bronco, which is expected to be available for orders from the summer of next year. No photos of the off-roader were released at the time, however, and we are very happy to share the first shots with the Bronco Everglades. This may be still a camouflaged prototype but all the important things are there and are easy to be recognized.

The photos attached in the gallery below come from The Bronco Nation page on Facebook and show what seems to be a production-ready vehicle with a massive and weirdly camouflaged snorkel. Other notable features seen here are the wider wheel arches and the upgraded off-road tires. There’s also a new Warn Industries winch on the front bumper.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Everglades photos

6 Photos

Of course, there might be other improvements as well, but for now, we don’t know all the details. We expect the Sasquatch package to be available too, bringing its 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana locking differentials, and Bilstein shocks.

From what we know so far, it seems that Ford will position the Bronco Everglades as a vehicle that can go through deep water. This likely means it will beat the current Bronco with the Sasquatch package that has a water fording capability of 33.5 inches.

With 2022 now very close, the Bronco fans have many reasons to be excited about. In addition to the Everglades, Ford is expected to also launch the Bronco Raptor next year, which will be the performance-oriented version of the off-roader. It is expected to be available in two versions, a base model and a Lux trim.