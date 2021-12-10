This could be one of the weirdest cooperations you will hear about this whole week - Peugeot has partnered with Whirlpool to create a one-off food van. The so-called Whirlpool Experience Tour will be used as a demonstrational platform for some of the latest products of the American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The two companies may not seem like an expected match at a glance, but Stellantis explains they have many things in common.

The Whirlpool Experience Tour is based on a Peugeot Expert in long-wheelbase trim, which has been cut at the back to form an open cooking experience. The kitchen zone is equipped with the W6 and W7 combi steamers by Whirlpool and there’s a solar roof panel providing electric energy for the refrigerator. A small generator keeps all the appliances running.

Gallery: Peugeot Expert food truck by Whirlpool

There’s a matching trailer attached to the Peugeot with the same color scheme. It’s where the refrigerator and other accessories are located. Whirlpool will use the one-off kitchen on wheels to promote its new products throughout France, to kitchen specialists and wholesalers, and to display it during international trade shows.

Stellantis says Peugeot and Whirlpool share the same DNA as both have a similar brand positioning in their respective industries. “Their mantra is performance and efficiency, but also social and environmental responsibility,” the companies explain. In a similar way Peugeot is eyeing fully-electric mobility for the near future, Whirlpool promises fat-free combined steam cooking.

The Whirlpool Experience Tour will hit the road in April next year and will tour France, where the company visited 20 cities and hosted 72 one-hour training sessions last year. For the second part of 2022, Whirlpool wants to build additional examples of the food van for demonstrations in Italy, Poland, and the UK.