The Blue Oval has closed the reservation lanes for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. On the all-electric truck's customer-facing webpage, Ford has confirmed that it is closing reservations to commence the ordering process. The previous link to reserve for the all-new model is gone as well.

Ford hasn't disclosed when the ordering books will open but a supposed dealer bulletin posted by an F150Gen14 Forum user has further information. In the document dated December 8, 2021, Ford said that the customer order bank will open by January 2022.

The document also stated that production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in Spring 2022. This is a bit earlier than what was previously announced, which was mid-2022. In any case, there's a bit of unfortunate news to Lightning hopefuls if we're to take the dealer bulletin as gospel. The bulletin said that "not all reservation holders will receive an invitation to place an order for MY22."

The latter isn't surprising. Ford said that it received over 200,000 reservations for the Lightning. Not all of these reservations will convert to orders, but we can safely say that it reflects an overwhelming interest in the all-electric truck.

The previous report quoted Ford CEO Jim Farley saying that approximately 70 percent of Lightning customers are new to the brand and to the truck segment. Farley also said that 80 percent of F-150 Lightning reservations are expected to convert to actual sales.

There's a huge demand for Ford's first EV truck, no doubt. The question now is whether the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will be able to keep up with the production. That's something we can answer by next year as soon as actual orders come in and the production begins.