Trucks are king right now, and Ford isn’t ready to let its Super Duty pickup sit gathering dust in the lineup. The automaker is working to give the beefy F-Series models a visual makeover that we’ll see adorn the F-250, F-350, and F-450, including its chassis cab configurations. A new batch of spy shots have captured one such prototype out testing, and it has a flatbed installed, looking ready for a day’s worth of work.

The camouflage covers the front clip quite well, concealing any design changes Ford is making to the front. However, we expect the Super Duty models to acquire the design language introduced on the 2021 F-150. We should see a new grille, redesigned headlights, and a restyled bumper. It’s doubtful Ford will change much more than that with this mid-cycle refresh. This chassis cab lacks a proper truck bed, so we can’t see the tailgate and taillights, but those should get a reworking, too, on the regular pickups.

The Super Duty caught in these photos is a Regular Cab model in the XL trim with an aftermarket flatbed. It sports dual rear wheels, too. Ford could give the truck an interior makeover, and we could see updates made to the powertrains, though we don’t expect anything too significant. Ford could cram more technology into truck, including new infotainment software and safety features.

The updated Ford Super Duty pickup should debut sometime next year before going on sale for the 2023 model year. It should launch in late 2022. This will see the Super Duty lineup get new looks inside and out, which should mean we will see updates to the F-250 Tremor, too. Ford has a strong lineup of pickups, with the new Maverick now on sale and the all-electric F-150 Lightning coming soon. The F-150 is new for 2021, and there’s a new Ranger arriving in 2022, too. This is the perfect time for a refreshed Super Duty.