Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This is the next generation of the Audi A4 in Avant wagon form. This one mostly has the production body, including the headlights. The taillights are just placeholder pieces, though.

The Audi E-Tron from the German brand's first serious foray into the electric vehicle market. Now, it's time for the company to refresh the crossover. The revisions include slimmer headlights and a grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern.

The Ford Super Super Duty lineup is due for a mid-cycle update, and these shots catch the refreshed chassis cab variant testing. The Blue Oval doesn't want us to see the tweaked front end, but we expect there to be a revised grille and headlights.

Does it still count as camouflage if it makes a vehicle stick out like a sore thumb? The Grecale is Maserati's upcoming crossover that slots below the Levante. This bright red machine is the performance-focused Trofeo model.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class family has a refresh coming. Here is how the tweaks look on the hatchback. The changes are very subtle, and it looks like the only revisions are at the front and rear.

And here's how the same refresh looks on the A-Class sedan. The camouflage is slightly different. This one has the opening in the lower fascia under the covering. At the back, only the portions around the taillights and lower bumper change.

Mercedes is keeping busy. In addition to the refreshed A-Class lineup, these shots show that updates are on the way for the rugged G63, too. As with most refreshes from this automaker, there isn't a styling overhaul underneath the camouflage

Renault teased the Austral earlier this week as a successor to its Kadjar crossover. Shortly beforehand, we saw these spy shots of the model under development.

It's a compact crossover that's a sibling to the Nissan Qashqai.

