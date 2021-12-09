Even though sedan sales have taken a hit in recent years due to the growing popularity of crossovers and SUVs, Hyundai is not abandoning its flagship saloon. It's somewhat of a surprise if you also take into account its luxury division Genesis will happily sell you a G80 or a G90 as a fancier alternative to the Grandeur. Speaking of the G90, the new generation will spawn a long-wheelbase version to reach deeper into the premium class.

Hyundai still believes there's room for a seventh-generation Grandeur, a large sedan that traces its roots to 1986 when the original model debuted as a rebadged Mitsubishi Debonair. On the subject of the first-gen car, the South Korean brand made it relevant again with the retrotastic Heritage concept a month ago. This brings us to the attached spy video, which shows the next Grandeur with cues from the electric one-off.

Caught at home, the camouflaged prototype had the same quarter glass layout in the C-pillar as the concept car and the Grandeur Mk1. Riding on some snazzy two-tone wheels, the test vehicle was seemingly hiding vertical headlights with a pixel theme in the same vein as the avant-garde Staria minivan. The rear is said to adopt a slim LED light bar stretching across the entire width of the bumper and trunk lid.

Although not necessarily noticeable, the revamped Grandeur is said to grow in size and exceed five meters (197 inches) for the first time. The stretch will apparently allow Hyundai to install reclining rear seats for passengers benefitting from ample legroom. That makes sense considering the overall length will ever so slightly surpass that of the Genesis G80.

Reports from Korea are indicating it will share the platform with the Kia K8, but with a more luxurious four-seat version with individual seats to be sold alongside the regular five-seat model. In addition, a fully electric derivative is said to be in the works to strengthen the connection with the Heritage concept.

Also known as the Azera, which died for the 2018 model year in the United States, the Grandeur could debut next year seeing as how the prototype spotted appeared to have all the final parts in place.