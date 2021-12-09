Following a design sketch released in February as a teaser, Morgan is fully revealing the Plus 8 GTR. The first unit out of a total of just nine cars has been completed and is finished in a lovely Yas Marina Blue shade. It's not the only BMW cue as the retro-styled sports car is equipped with Bavaria's N62 engine, a naturally aspirated V8 the German luxury brand dropped from its lineup many years ago.

Specifically, it's the N62B48 unit with a 4.8-liter displacement you might remember from the X5 4.8i / 4.8iS from the SUV's second generation, the E70. In this new application, it pumps out a healthy 375 horsepower or an extra 20 ponies compared to the X5 4.8iS. It's also slightly more powerful than the configuration installed in the 550i/650i/750i models from the mid-2000s during which it offered 362 hp.

The striking finish is a nod to the Plus 8 "Big Blue" race car from the 1990s and the car was conceived after Morgan discovered a few remaining rolling chassis a few years ago. Several other vehicles will be delivered by the end of the month while the final ones will be shipped to their rightful owners in the first quarter of next year.

Morgan says each and every customer had the opportunity to work together with the company's design team to create a truly bespoke car. Five of the nine cars have been sold to export markets, with the other four remaining in the UK. Buyers had the ability to pick from either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic and choose between left- and right-hand drive.

The revised engine tune and cannon-like dual exhausts have not only lifted output, but also the throttle response compared to the old Plus 8. Nods to the past include the centerlock wheels with a five-spoke design akin to the Plus 8 race cars from the 1990s while the high shoulder line returns after many decades.

The Plus 8 GTR is not the only special project from Morgan this year considering it follows the Plus Four CX-T with a higher ground clearance for taking the retro-flavored sports car off the beaten path.