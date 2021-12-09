In October this year, Infiniti announced a free-of-charge upgrade for some of its previous model year vehicles. A free wireless Apple CarPlay will be available until March 31, 2022, but if you’d rather buy a brand new QX50, we have good news - it now comes as standard with wireless Apple CarPlay, too. There are other additional features as part of the standard equipment for the 2022 model year, which will start arriving at the brand’s dealers before the year’s end.

The QX50 will continue to be offered with just a single engine option. This is Infiniti’s variable-compression turbocharged engine, good for 268 horsepower. On paper, it should return combined fuel consumption of 26 miles per gallon, based on the EPA cycle. The crossover will be available in five trim levels, Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory, Autograph, all coming as standard with a front-wheel drive. An AWD system will be optionally available for $2,000.

As mentioned above, Apple CarPlay will be standard on all trim levels for the 2022 model year. In addition, Infiniti’s ProPilot Assist family of safety systems will also be standard. All grades will be equipped from the factory with a Type-C USB charge port for rear seats, rear door-activated Intelligent Key entry, LED welcome lights on the rear door handles, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Similar to last year’s equipment, all 2022 QX50 vehicles will come with eight-way electric adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, leather steering wheel, and Infiniti’s dual-screen infotainment system. Starting from the Luxe trim, there will be heated folding side mirrors, four-way driver lumbar adjustment, and special leather seats.

For the 2022 model year, the QX50 will be available with a starting price of $39,000. The range-topping Autograph trim will be sold for at least $56,950 and will come equipped with a three-zone climate control, enhanced ambient lighting, and natural open-pore maple wood accents.