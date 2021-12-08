The last two years saw Ford debut several new models that lay the groundwork for its future. The Bronco is back, with Ford going all-in on electric vehicles with the F-150 Lightning. Its electrification efforts also corralled the Mustang, expanding the iconic nameplate to include a four-door electric crossover. And it might not be the last Ford model to grow beyond its initial target segment as the Blue Oval hints at plans for the Maverick.

In an interview with Automotive News this week, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that he thinks the compact Maverick pickup “will be a new franchise.” He added that he believes other affordable vehicles could be offered as a “Maverick family.” This isn’t the first time Farley has hinted at expanding the Maverick brand, though he’s been consistently dodgy on specifics. He views this family as a “kind of brand extension.” That leaves a lot open to interpretation, and automakers aren’t fans of sharing their future product plans.

We don’t know if the Maverick will see the same radical transformation as the Mustang Mach-E, though almost anything is possible, right? There are spy shots of a higher-riding Maverick out for development, with a raised suspension and revised styling. There is also some indication that Ford is monitoring interest surrounding a possible ST performance variant. It would be one easy way to offer an affordable performance vehicle and expand the truck’s appeal to an even wider audience.

Ford has also hinted that an all-electric Maverick could be under consideration, too. This seems plausible at some point as Ford pushes more toward electrification, but we haven’t seen anything tangible yet. Expanding the Maverick brand could give Ford a lineup of affordable models as the bite-size pickup starts at $20,000. Farley said last year that he plans to add more affordable offerings to the company’s North American lineup, and we’re eager to see what’s coming next.