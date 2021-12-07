Two weeks ago, spy shots revealed that Audi was working on a refreshed A6 sedan. Only the tips wore camouflage, hiding several minor changes Audi is making to the model. Today, we have a pair of new renderings that build off the spy shots in an attempt to preview what the model could look like when Audi reveals it. The car doesn’t look radically different from the current car, but there are some changes we might see with the production model.

The unofficial renderings from our reminds at Kolesa.ru show off an A6 Sedan similar to the outgoing model, though the front and rear have a few tweaks. Most of the changes are on the lower front bumper, where the fog lights and fake intakes reside. They have a new, taller shape that gives the front a somewhat sportier appearance. The headlights aren’t expected to change shape, though they should have a new internal signature.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A6 Sedan Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

The rear end is similar to the front, with most changes made on the lower diffuser. The camouflage in the spy pics made it challenging to see much detail, though the rendering depicts new taillight internals, a new bumper, and new exhaust outlets. The renderings don’t show off the interior, though Audi should make a few slight tweaks, especially to the infotainment software. A mid-cycle refresh limits how much Audi can change without significant revisions.

The spy shots captured what appeared to be the S-Line trim, so the standard A6 could look different from what the renderings predict here. The S-Line badge often gives the model an upgrade in the visuals department without breaking one’s budget with the powertrain. We could see the refreshed Audi A6 debut sometime in 2022 as it heads to dealers as a 2023 model later in the year. The powertrain lineup should carry over to the new model with few, if any, changes.