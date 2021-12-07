A naming dispute means that Chevrolet has to use a different moniker for its Beast off-roader concept. The rugged rig debuted at the 2021 SEMA Show.

"We were recently approached by an entity objecting to our use of the Beast name,” Chevy spokesperson Shad Balch told GM Authority. "The team is evaluating alternatives for the Chevy LT4 crate engine off-road concept vehicle shown at SEMA 2021."

Gallery: Chevrolet Beast Concept

9 Photos

The new name for the vehicle is the Chevy Off-Road Concept, which is far less evocative than Beast. If the company intends to display this model again or develop it further, the automaker should come up with a new moniker for the machine.

The company Saber Automotive holds the current trademark for Beast for use on cars in the United States. This business is connected to the automaker Rezvani that builds a supercar called the Beast.

Chevy's Beast concept uses a heavily modified short-bed Silverado as a starting point for the off-road-focused machine. Much of the upper bodywork is now a 4130 chromoly steel roll cage. Angular panels replace the rest of the exterior, including a clamshell-opening front section.

The powertrain consists of a Chevrolet Performance LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts). It runs through a 10-speed automatic with a two-speed transfer case that goes to a four-wheel-drive system.

The suspension uses concept parts for the upper and lower control arms at the front and a five-link layout with a Panhard bar at the back. Racing-spec adjustable shocks are at each corner. The machine rides on 20-inch beadlock wheels with 37-inch off-road tires.

This setup gives the Beast concept 12 inches (30.48 centimeters) of wheel travel at the front and 15.5 inches (39.37 centimeters) at the rear. The ground clearance is a high-riding 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters).