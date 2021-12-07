Folks, this is big. We’ve seen Bugatti cars hitting the dyno before - including the EB110 and the Veyron, but this is the very first time we can witness the mighty Chiron on the dyno. Sure, Bugatti has probably done this in-house but this is the only filmed dyno run of the model we’ve seen so far. And it turns out, there’s a reason no one has dared to dyno the Chiron.

The entire underbody of the Chiron is protected by a single-piece tray that had to be removed before the dyno. The Cannonball Garage crew had to disassemble the protective flat tray in order to put the car on the dyno. The Chiron barely fit the dyno and the team did everything “very slowly and cautiously, more than usual.”

“What we found was maybe the world’s largest single-piece undertray under this car," Arne Toman, Cannonball Garage owner, told The Drive. "We kinda sketched it out at first and thought ’holy cow!’ We just started carefully disassembling the thing. After looking around, we saw it had solid control arms. We called our customer and told them we could strap it down and dyno it.”

So, what are the numbers? The Chiron registered 1,369 horsepower (1,007 kilowatts) at the wheels and 1,163 pound-feet (1,577 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels, available at 6,620 rpm and 5,060 rpm, respectively. Taking into account an average of 15 percent drivetrain loss, this means the engine delivers in the region of 1,570 hp (1,157 kW) and 1,337 lb-ft (1,813 Nm) of torque.

The Cannonball Garage team explains these results were achieved by a bone stock vehicle running on 93 octane fuel. It produced “this power with such grace both quietly and uneventfully,” proving it’s “one of the most amazing cars ever produced.”

The video at the top of this page provides an in-depth look at the dyno run and reveals the little secrets surrounding the process. There’s another video attached below which is a more artistic take on the dyno run.