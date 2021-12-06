Nissan's product overhaul includes both new and returning models, and the company will highlight two of them during next year's Super Bowl contest. The ad will show off two wildly different Nissan products – the Ariya all-electric crossover and the Z sports coupe. They will star alongside brand ambassador and actress Brie Larson. Nissan describes the commercial as a "comedy thriller."

Nissan says that Larson won't be the only famous face in the 60-second commercial, though the automaker did not elaborate.

"For the past year Nissan has focused on showing how thrilling driving a Nissan can be," Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer at Nissan US, said in a statement. "With one of the freshest lineups in the industry, from A to Z, it is time to take our message to the biggest stage in culture. We're going to show the world the transformative power of driving a Nissan."

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Ariya

19 Photos

Nissan revealed the 2023 Z this summer, pairing the two-door sports car with some retro-inspired design cues. When it arrives, it will offer a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual is the standard gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. It's the replacement for the 370Z, though the new Z uses a carryover platform.

The Ariya debuted in mid-2020, but it's an all-electric crossover, and automakers are eager to advertise their greenest new models long before they are ready to go on sale. The EV will offer two-wheel-drive, single-motor or all-wheel-drive, dual-motor configurations making either 215 hp (160 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) or 389 hp (290 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

Both new models are expected to start at around $40,000 when they go on sale, with the Z scheduled to hit dealer lots this spring. The Ariya follows two seasons later in Fall 2022. Super Bowl LVI kicks off on February 13, 2022, and we’ll collect all the Super Bowl ads.