Maserati has kept the new GranTurismo hidden under a tight-fitting camouflage wrap since it abandoned its Alfa disguise six months ago. The wrap has covered the entire car for months, and it might not drop any of it before the official debut. A new batch of spy shots from Walter Vayr capture the coupe looking the same as it did six months ago – camouflaged, cladded, and quite familiar.

Concrete details about the car remain a mystery as the company has more than one powertrain option. Rumors continue to hope for the new Nettuno engine that powers the Maserati MC20. It's a twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 528 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. Last month, a video captured the prototype's exhaust note, and it sounded similar to the MC20's glorious song.

Gallery: New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots

7 Photos

Maserati continues to hide the coupe under a tight wrap, which shows off many of the car's curvier lines, like the rear fenders. At the front, the new GT has more vertical-oriented headlights than the outgoing model, though the hood has some cladding underneath that deforms its sleek shape. The rear is the same, with thin taillights pushed to the outside with the shiny quad exhaust poking out through the lower bumper. The new GranTurismo looks like an evolution of the previous car's svelte design.

Maserati said it would unveil the new GranTurismo in 2021, but 2022 is less than four weeks away. We haven't heard a peep from the company about a possible debut, though we'll keep an eye out for any surprise gifts from the company. The new GranTurismo is supposed to go on sale in 2022, which is the same year we should see the all-electric variant debut. The MC20, the new GranTurismo, and the Grecale SUV are part of the company's overhaul to give the brand several new models and next-gen powertrains.