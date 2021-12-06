The newly refreshed 2022 Honda Passport arrives in showrooms this winter with a starting price of $37,870 (plus a $1,225 destination fee). For the new model year, the automaker simplifies the lineup for the crossover by eliminating the previous Sport and Touring trim levels.

The table below shows full pricing for the 2022 Passport lineup.

Trim Level Price Plus $1,225 Destination Fee EPA Mileage Rating City/Hwy/Combined EX-L (2WD) $39,095 20 / 25 / 22 EX-L (AWD) $41,195 19 / 24 / 21 TrailSport (AWD) $43,695 19 / 24 / 21 Elite (AWD) $46,665 19 / 24 / 21

Gallery: 2022 Honda Passport

6 Photos

All examples of the 2022 Passport have a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters). The only gearbox option is a nine-speed automatic.

The EX-L comes standard with features an 8.0-inch infotainment display, wireless smartphone charging, a power moonroof, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, and remote engine start. The interior has leather upholstery with high-contrast stitching, a power moonroof, and a power rear hatch with remote opening.

The TrailSport is the new off-road-focused trim of the Passport. It has a 0.39-inch (10-millimeter) increase in track width and rides on 18-inch wheels that have 245/60-size tires with sidewall tread. There's also different grille styling than other grades and revised bumpers.

Inside, the TrailSport has orange contrast stitching. It comes standard with power-folding side mirrors and a heated base for the windshield wipers.

The Passport Elite is the range-topping trim. It comes with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel.

All trims of the Passport get the Honda Sensing suite of safety tech. It includes collision mitigation braking with forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation with lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat reminder, and rear seatbelt reminder.