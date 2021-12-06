It’s that time of the year again when automakers are heading to Northern Europe to test their new products in cold and snowy conditions. Our spies are always in the right place at the right time and this time around, they were able to catch a prototype of the refreshed Audi E-Tron testing in Sweden. What you see in the gallery below is a camouflaged trial car that shows an updated front end ahead of its market launch next year.

Probably the most visible tweak at the front is the new and slimmer shape of the headlights, which have a separate layer of camouflage trying to hide their actual size and form. Just below the clusters, there’s a redesigned grille with a new hexagonal pattern replacing the horizontal and vertical bars of the outgoing E-Tron.

We first spied the facelifted electric SUV in November this year and the prototype back then was equipped with cameras instead of side mirrors. This new trial car, however, has traditional mirrors that seem to fit better the overall design language of the car. A pair of modified taillights is visible at the back, and that’s nearly all about the visual revisions.

Far more important changes should happen under the skin where the E-Tron facelift is expected to get new batteries and new and more efficient electric motors. The combination of these two major updates should provide a longer range between charges, though exact figures are not available for the time being.

Audi’s electric strategy looks a little weird if you consider the company will launch the brand new Q6 E-Tron next year, which will be the first model to be based on the PPE platform co-developed with Porsche. This new EV SUV will be roughly the same size as the E-Tron, but is expected to be more efficient and a better electric vehicle in general. The E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, meanwhile, will survive until 2026 when the Ingolstadt-based firm will launch a successor in the form of the Q8 E-Tron.