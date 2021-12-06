About a month ago, Acura revived the Integra moniker with a new sporty-looking prototype. It will morph into a production model that you should be able to buy starting next year and once the brand gets this job done, it will focus on its future where the full electrification of the brand is. But as opposed to many other companies, Acura will skip the hybridization phase.

A new report from Automotive News claims the Japanese premium brand won’t follow Honda’s strategy of launching hybrid vehicles before moving to battery-powered cars later this decade. Instead, Acura will skip that phase and push the launch of electric vehicles more quickly.

"For Acura, we're going much faster than the Honda brand in terms of our transition to electric vehicles as a percentage of sales," Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, told the online publication. "We're going to bypass hybrids altogether. So our shift is going very rapidly into BEV. That's our main focus."

From today's perspective, it’s a little difficult to imagine what the marque’s EV push will look like. The Integra prototype is powered by a traditional 1.5-liter turbo gas engine with 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. That model will play a major role in trying to bring new customers to the brand, which the brand wants to keep for the new era.

"The benefit of returning to the Integra right now is that it's going to help shepherd a new generation of customers and build loyalty as we move into a new era," Korkor added. "That new era is, of course, electrification."

Acura will launch its first electric vehicle in 2024, which will be based on General Motors’ Ultium platform with Ultium batteries with the Japanese company focusing its work on the exterior and interior. Honda will also get a version of this electric SUV and Acura wants to sell 30,000 units per year. By 2030, the automaker wants to have at least half of its total sales to be electric vehicles.