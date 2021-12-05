British race car maker Radical Sportscars has released important updates for its two best-sellers – the SR3 XX and the SR10. Available for the 2022 model year, the list of updates covers both the performance and safety aspects of the track cars.

Radical adds an option for a halo for the first time. Popularized in open-wheel motorsports like Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3, the halo protects the driver's head from impact in case of a rollover. Radical said that the halo was designed in conformance with FIA specifications, with the goal of safer track days for customers.

Gallery: Radical Sportscars SR10 and SR3 XX 2022 Upgrades

8 Photos

Radical also added performance upgrades on both the SR3 XX and SR10. The company's in-house Works race team worked on suspension enhancements and added new camber shims to speed up setup changes. These updates are said to allow circuit-based customization via easy adjustment of the ride height, spring rates, and turn-in.

Apart from those, lightweight cast-aluminum uprights with billet are also added. These are claimed to make the race car more durable and have a longer service life. Additional upgrades include a raised steering column for better ergonomics and driver visibility, an optional power steering upgrade, and a bigger driver’s seat if the customer chooses the central drive configuration.

The Radical SR10 gets exclusive upgrades for the 2022 model year. It gets larger brakes with revised disc and pad compounds, allowing the SR10 to halt faster for a longer period of time. Its Radical Performance Engines (RPE)-developed Ford EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine has been given an engine remap as well, for an electronically limited top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour) and a gut-wrenching 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint in just 2.4 seconds.

Radical Sportscars has opened the order books for the new SR3 XX and SR10. Deliveries are expected to begin within the first three months of 2022.