Automakers and shoe companies partnering with each other isn't something that's unheard of. Oftentimes the collaboration gives birth to special edition sneakers or maybe a pair of driving shoes that's inspired by the car itself.

But Ram trucks and Lucchese are onto something a bit different. The legendary Texas-based bootmaker partnered up with the Stellantis brand to create a premium, western-infused, and handcrafted boot collection. The inspiration? The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition and dare we say: yee-haw!

"We’re excited to launch our design collaboration with premium boot maker Lucchese, showcasing again how the Ram Truck brand takes great pride in delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship in every product delivered to customers," said Marissa Hunter, Stellantis vice president of marketing – North America.

"This one-of-a-kind collection brings together these two high-end brands, drawing inspiration from the premium materials featured inside the Ram Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition."

According to the release, the boots were adorned with "utmost attention to detail and built to the ultimate specifications of Ram truck customers." The collection consists of five total Ram-branded boots, with three styles for men and two styles for women.

The Ram and Lucchese premium boot collection is now available for pre-order at the bootmaker's website. Ram also celebrates the partnership through a deep dive into the creative process, creation and execution of the boot collection on Ram’s Behind the Badge hub. The microsite also features an interview with Ryan Nagode, Ram's chief interior designer, and Trey Gilmore, Lucchese's director of product development.

Prices range from $745 to $2,495 for the men's boots, while the two women's boots have sticker prices of $695 and $1,395.