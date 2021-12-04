The BMW XM, which will be the production version of the recently unveiled BMW Concept XM, will have unusual model names. That's if we're to believe the current rumor mill about its naming, brought to light by BMW Blog.

According to the website, the BMW XM lineup will have three members. There are three names on the table as well – two of which don't follow the typical BMW naming convention. With the XM arriving as the new M flagship and the first standalone M product since the BMW M1, a special naming theme isn't far-fetched.

The names on the table are quite familiar. Sources said the BMW XM Red Label will stand as the entry-level model in the XM lineup, while the more powerful and more expensive model will be called the BMW XM Black Label. The range-topper, on the other hand, will have a more usual Bimmer naming and will be called the BMW XM Competition.

BMW Blog didn't cite its source of the information. It also warned to take this report as it is – a rumor – so let us all splash a healthy dose of skepticism on this one for now.

As it stands, the upcoming BMW XM production version will become anything but conventional. The quirky exterior and interior design of the Concept XM largely shows the production version. Now, we're not expecting simplicity with its naming as well.

BMW M is expected to reveal the production XM sometime next year, more likely towards the latter half of the year for the 2023 model year. It will have a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain with 750 horsepower (551 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) on tap. It also has a theoretical all-electric drive of up to 30 miles (48 kilometers).