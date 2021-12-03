There's no denying the current-generation Nissan Murano is getting along in years. The crossover received a facelift for the 2019 model year, but its bones reach back to 2014. So of course we're due for a blackout package on the Murano – it's like a rite of passage when vehicle life cycles reach a certain age.

In this case, the blackout treatment applies to the 2022 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition. As you'd expect, the package injects all kinds of darkness on the flagship crossover starting with Nissan's V-Motion grille. The lower fascia also wears more black, along with pretty much every exterior surface that was once chrome or some contrasting color. The Midnight Edition also rides on special gloss-black 20-inch wheels, and you can't have a special edition model without special badges.

Nissan offers the Midnight Edition package only on SV trim levels, be it front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. For 2022, the SV also gets leatherette heated seats as standard, and to take it all home with the Midnight Edition package, you'll pay $37,845 turning just the front wheels or $39,545 for all-paw. Neither price includes $1,175 in destination charges.

Speaking of price, you'll pay just a teeny bit more for all Murano trims in 2022. The base Murano S FWD now starts at $32,910, just $100 more than last year. The SV FWD is pricier at $36,450, a difference of $510 from 2021. The 2022 Murano SL is also $100 more at $40,410, and the range-topping Platinum also gets a $100 increase to $44,460. Opting for all-wheel drive generally adds between $1,100 and $1,500 to the sticker. As before, prices don't include the aforementioned $1,175 destination fee.

All 2022 Nissan Murano trim levels, including the new Midnight Edition, are now available for order.