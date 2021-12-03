AutoTopNL gets ahold of a Ruf SCR and takes it on a high-speed autobahn run. While the model looks like a 964-generation Porsche 911, this beast is radically different underneath the skin.

The SCR features Ruf's carbon fiber monocoque chassis and carbon fiber bodyshell with an integrated steel roll cage. Power comes from a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox choice is a six-speed manual. The car weighs 2756 pounds (1,250 kilograms).

Gallery: Ruf SCR First Production Model

10 Photos

According to Ruf, the SCR reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 11.9 seconds. The estimated top speed is 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

The exterior of the SCR evokes the styling of the 964-gen 911 Turbo because of the wide fenders. A slightly different front fascia and ducktail spoiler add some different elements, though. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also part of the package.

The cabin has the look of a classic 911 with large, circular gauge pods but with a few modern amenities. The tachometer includes a digital speedometer and gear display. This one has caramel-colored leather covering portions of the seats, dashboard, and door panels. For a retro aesthetic, there's a textile with a checkered pattern on the center of the seats.

This video highlights just how amazing the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six sounds because the driver takes the SCR with the window partially open through several tunnels. There are also clips from the outside of the car to show what other people hear when it's on the road.

Unfortunately, the autobahn has lots of traffic in this video, and this means the driver can't push the SCR to the max speed. He manages to get it to 157 mph (252 kph).