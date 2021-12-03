Motorhome conversions are cool, at least in our books. We've seen quite a handful of these crafty transformations, oftentimes coming from unassuming base vehicles. Some of the coolest conversions we've seen include a former Yellowstone ambulance, while among the most compact around was the Toyota Sienna that has a kitchen sink. Probably the most radical was the Fabulous Flamingo, an RV made from an abandoned aircraft.

How about school buses? Well, their sheer size is perfect for the job and that's what prompted Kaylee and Nathan to convert one into a cozy tiny home on wheels.

Built only this year, the couple has converted a school bus into a motorhome. What makes it even more special is that they built the thing themselves without any professional help. That's all well and good since Nathan said that he had four years of experience working in a fabrication shop. Despite that, he said that he learned a lot of things along the way.

The schoolie RV, featured by the AlternativeHouse YouTube channel, makes practical use of the space available. Adorned with wooden floors, walls, and ceilings, it seems to have a homey feel to it. Add the fact that the cabinets, sink, refrigerator, and even the ceiling lights are not downsized versions.

What we love about the conversion is that there's a divider in the middle, which separates the bedroom and shower/toiler area from the living/kitchen area. If you're converting an RV right now, you can use this as a template for the floor plan.

Kaylee, Nathan, and their golden retriever are on Instagram. You can follow them to see their adventures with the school bus motorhome, now painted green and ready to rack up miles.