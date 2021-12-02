The Genesis GV80 debuted in early 2020, becoming the brand's first SUV. It currently sits at the top of the lineup and can seat up to seven people over three rows, though US buyers will soon have a less-accommodating choice to choose from. Genesis told Roadshow earlier this week that it will launch a four-seat version of the GV80 here sometime next year, and it will occupy the lineup's top rung.

This isn't the brand's first posh GV80. In August, Genesis revealed a six-seat variant for South Korea sporting second-row captain's chairs. According to Roadshow, the four-seat GV80 will share several features with the six-seater. Customers should expect the same feature-rich center console splitting the seats, offering heated and cooled cupholders, a wireless phone charger, four-zone climate control, audio controls, and more. The six-seater GV80 also featured a pair of rear-seat infotainment screens that could come to the four-seat version.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV80 (South Korea spec)

4 Photos

Genesis will allegedly call the upscale SUV the GV80 Prestige Signature. Powering it will be the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive as standard. Genesis didn't provide the publication with a price, though Roadshow believes it could exceed the $70,000 mark.

The GV80 Prestige Signature would serve as a worthy flagship for the luxury brand, but its reign at the top might be short-lived. A new rumor suggests the brand is developing a larger GV90 model that will serve as the flagship model – and it'll be all-electric. It will allegedly sit above the GV80 in the lineup, ride on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), and arrive as soon as 2023. It could be on sale by 2024, though not everyone is ready for electric vehicles, and a four-seat GV80 could please many potential customers.