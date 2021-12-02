Kia recently filed a flurry of trademarks in the US that point to the brand expanding its off-road-oriented offerings. On November 22, the automaker submitted paperwork to protect Sportage X-Line, Sportage X-Pro, Sorento X-Line, Sorento X-Pro, Telluride X-Line, and Telluride X-Pro. Another application covered the design of the X-Pro badge. Car and Driver first discovered some of these filings.

Kia introduces its X-Pro badge on the 2023 Sportage (gallery below) as a step above the X-Line to offer customers a more rugged crossover. The upgrades include 17-inch matte black wheels with B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires and multi-terrain drive modes with normal, sport, smart, and snow settings. It also has LED fog lights and heating for the windshield and washer nozzles. A two-tone roof is an option.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Sportage US-Spec

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Cropped Three Quarters
70 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Cropped Three Quarters 2023 Sportage SX Three Quarters 2023 Sportage X-Pro Interior 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Three Quarters 2023 Kia Sportage SX Grade US-Spec 2023 Kia Sportage SX Grade US-Spec 2023 Kia Sportage SX Grade US-Spec

Sportage buyers can upgrade to the X-Pro Prestige that adds LED projector headlights, ventilated front seats, and an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.

Pricing for the 2023 Sportage lineup isn't available yet. Deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2022.

It seems likely that the X-Pro versions of the Sorento and Telluride would follow a similar recipe as what Kia does on the Sportage. They would get components allowing for light off-roading, but the brand is not creating vehicles for conquering the difficult trails at Moab.

The Latest Kia News:

kia design boss wants pickup Kia Design Boss Would Welcome Pickup Truck 'With Open Arms'
2022 kia niro walkaround video 2022 Kia Niro Walkaround Video Shows Bold New Design In The Metal

The Sorrento also already has an X-Line model. There was already a rumor of Kia introducing a Telluride X-Line with features like 20-inch wheels, a black grille, body-color door handles, and a  high-gloss black finish for a variety of exterior parts.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office only began processing these applications on December 1. Generally, it takes months for the USPTO to grant a trademark. This suggests we wouldn't see these vehicles until mid-2022 at the earliest. Of course, Kia could be registering these names just in case wants to use them later.

Source: United States Patent And Trademark Office, via Car and Driver

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com