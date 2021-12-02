The sixth-generation Nissan Altima is just two years old, but by this time next year, there will be a new design on the road. New spy shots reveal that Nissan is preparing to give the sedan a mid-cycle refresh that should arrive for the 2023 model year. Its sales continue to decline, so it doesn’t appear Nissan is doing much to the model, though there is a camouflage wrap covering the front fascia, where the automaker will make most of the design changes.

The camouflage is likely hiding a completely revised front end that’s more aggressive-looking than the outgoing model. That means Nissan is likely giving the Altima new headlights, a fresh grille, and a redesigned front bumper, making the new design flow with the rest of the car’s styling. The rear-end is completely exposed without any noticeable design differences, though those might come later in the car’s development cycle.

The Altima’s current pair of powertrains will likely remain unchanged in the redesigned model. That means the new sedan will either have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or an optional turbo four-cylinder engine, though both will mate with a continuously variable transmission. The 2.5-liter should continue to make the same 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts), while the turbo engine produces 248 hp (185 kW). There shouldn’t be any noticeable interior changes with the refresh.

The 2023 Altima will also come packed with a plethora of standard safety tech, as Nissan added its Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment on the model. We won’t have to wait long to see the new design as rumors point to the new Altima getting revealed in mid-2022 before going on sale later in the year for 2023. The refresh could reverse or slow its sales slide, though sedans and other small vehicles continue to see their sales fall. Will a new face be enough to save the Altima?