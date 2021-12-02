The team from Matt's Off-Road Recovery is back, and the crew has three vehicles to rescue in this video, including a stuck Ram TRX. A Can-Am Maverick and Mazda3 are also in need of saving.

The Ram TRX is deep in the sand and needs Matt's Corvair-wagon-shaped off-roader to pull the pickup free. The job doesn't turn out to be too tough. A single hard tug is enough to unstick the Ram. The owner is very appreciative and even gets a T-shirt from Matt's company.

Don't let this clip make you think that the TRX is a poor off-roader. The soft sand offers very little traction, and this truck appears to be unmodified. Just some different tires would probably be a big help.

The TRX offers plenty of power with its Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters). The drivetrain consists of an eight-speed automatic with a part-time four-wheel-drive system, upgraded transfer case, and Dana 60 solid rear axle with electronic locking.

The suspension consists of Bilstein Blackhawk E2 adaptive shocks with remote reservoirs. The springs contribute to 13.0 inches of front suspension travel and 14.0 inches at the back. The truck has 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

Recusing the Can-Am Maverick is a bit more challenging. The owner gets stuck rock crawling, and the team takes a while just to find the stricken machine. Once there, the crew winches it free and drives the side-by-side to a more open location. This is apparently the owner's third time needing help freeing the vehicle.

The final job is another easy one. A Mazda3 is just barely stuck near the shore of the lake. The Corvair off-roader doesn't even need to go into four-wheel drive to pull the sedan free. Matt does the job for free and throws in a T-shirt because the car's owner is in the military and doing a cross-country camping trip.