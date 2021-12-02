The 2022 Mazda3 gains a new Carbon Edition model to give the vehicle a more stylish appearance. Plus, there's a new exterior color option.

The Mazda3 Carbon Edition gets a Polymetal Gray exterior, which is a shade with a dark blue hue. It rides on 18-inch wheels with a black finish. The heated side mirrors and antenna have a gloss black finish. Inside, there's red leather upholstery.

Gallery: 2022 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition

2 Photos

The Carbon Edition also features a Bose 12-speaker stereo with aluminum speaker grilles and a three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. It has features from the Preferred trim level like a power moonroof, a memory function for the side mirrors, and an eight-way power driver seat.

The Carbon Edition exclusively comes with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels. The powerplant makes 186 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (252 Newton-meters) of torque.

Prices start at $26,400 (excluding $1,015 destination) for the sedan or $27,400 for the hatchback.

The new paint color option is Platinum Quartz Metallic. It's available on the S Select, S Preferred, S Premium, Turbo, and Turbo Premium Select trim levels. The 2022 Mazda3 announcement doesn't specify if this color adds an extra cost to the vehicle. Motor1.com reached out to Mazda for clarification.

In addition to the 2.5-liter engine, the entry-level powerplant is the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 155 hp (116 kW) and 150 lb-ft (200 Nm) and hooks up to a six-speed automatic driving the front wheels. There's also the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged powerplant with 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) that connects to a six-speed automatic and comes with all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the 2022 Mazda3 lineup (excluding $1,015 for destination)

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.0 FWD $20,800 NA Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $21,750 $22,750 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Package FWD $23,100 $24,100 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package FWD $24,750 $25,750 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package AWD $26,150 $27,150 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition FWD $26,400 $27,400 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package (6MT) FWD NA $28,350 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package FWD $27,350 $28,350 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package AWD $28,750 $29,750 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD $30,550 $31,550 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus AWD $33,100 $34,400