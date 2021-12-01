The Lincoln Aviator returned for a second generation with the 2020 model year, resurrecting a nameplate that lasted just three years its first outing. The new Aviator’s prospects are better than its predecessor, though Lincoln isn’t taking any chances. To keep it feeling fresh in a competitive segment – and to deliver what Lincoln clients have clamored for – is a new appearance package that leans into the SUV’s aeronautical inspirations.

Thanks to the pack’s high-gloss black exterior accents that replace the chrome ones, the new Jet Appearance Package is all about stealth. It includes a blacked-out grille, black roof rails, a black lower fascia insert, and black skull caps for the side-view mirrors. The SUV also revives black-painted 22-inch wheels, though Lincoln also extends the body color to the lower cladding and wheel lip moldings.

“Jet Package offers a clean, dramatic look that accentuates the presence of Aviator on the road,” said Earl Lucas, Lincoln exterior chief designer. “The black accents emphasize the strong lines and sleek look of the exterior design.” The pack gives customers yet another way to customize their Lincoln, though blacked-out accent packages are common in the industry, from mainstream marquees to bespoke luxury brands. Automakers like making money, and customers like looking unique.

Lincoln will offer the pack in four color options: Pristine White, Infinite Black, Silver Radiance, and Burgundy Velvet. The Aviator’s Jet Appearance Package will arrive early next year, though it will only be available on the Aviator Reserve trim. The 2022 Reserve starts at $57,355 (price excludes the $1,095 destination charge). We expect Lincoln to release any relevant pricing details closer to the package’s launch date. The Aviator was the highest-ranked vehicle we tested in 2020, narrowly beating out the Toyota Supra for top honors. The SUV earned the spot with its stylish comfort, safety, and fuel economy.

