The latest drag race from CarWow is a three-way challenge among an Alpine A110 S, Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, and Toyota GR Supra 3.0. The group represents competitors in the segment that a buyer might compare when shopping for a performance-focused, rear-drive two-door.

The Alpine A110 S is the vehicle most foreign to North American viewers because the brand is absent from the market. This one makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

7 Photos

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS boasts a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. The video quotes the power at 400 hp (298 kW) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). The output for the US market is a bit different at 394 hp (294 kW) and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque. This one has a six-speed manual driving the rear wheels.

Finally, the European market GR Supra 3.0 uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 340 hp (254 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The version in the US has 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm). A seven-speed automatic drives the rear wheels.

In the drag race, the Alpine gets a strong start. The Porsche then pulls ahead of the pack. When they cross the quarter-mile, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 wins with a time of 12.3 seconds. The A110 S finishes second in 12.6 seconds. The Supra brings up the rear in 12.7 seconds.

The next race is from a 30-mile-per-hour (48-kilometer-per-hour) roll. The finish is very close, but the Supra is narrowly in the lead. The Cayman is a step behind in second place, and the A110 S is last.

From a 50-mph (80-kph) roll, the results are the same, but the gap between the cars at the finish is longer than before. The Supra's torque advantage gives it the edge.

The final challenge is a braking test. The Porsche wins. The Toyota and Alpine are second and third, respectively.