The latest drag race from CarWow is a three-way challenge among an Alpine A110 S, Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, and Toyota GR Supra 3.0. The group represents competitors in the segment that a buyer might compare when shopping for a performance-focused, rear-drive two-door.

The Alpine A110 S is the vehicle most foreign to North American viewers because the brand is absent from the market. This one makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0
7 Photos
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS boasts a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. The video quotes the power at 400 hp (298 kW) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). The output for the US market is a bit different at 394 hp (294 kW) and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque. This one has a six-speed manual driving the rear wheels.

Finally, the European market GR Supra 3.0 uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 340 hp (254 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The version in the US has 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm). A seven-speed automatic drives the rear wheels.

More Races With Some Of These Machines:

ford mustang toyota supra race Ford Mustang Mach 1 Battles Toyota Supra In Series Of Drag Races
toyota supra versus europe race See Toyota Supra Drag Race Audi TT RS, Alpine A110, Porsche Cayman GTS

In the drag race, the Alpine gets a strong start. The Porsche then pulls ahead of the pack. When they cross the quarter-mile, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 wins with a time of 12.3 seconds. The A110 S finishes second in 12.6 seconds. The Supra brings up the rear in 12.7 seconds.

The next race is from a 30-mile-per-hour (48-kilometer-per-hour) roll. The finish is very close, but the Supra is narrowly in the lead. The Cayman is a step behind in second place, and the A110 S is last.

From a 50-mph (80-kph) roll, the results are the same, but the gap between the cars at the finish is longer than before. The Supra's torque advantage gives it the edge.

The final challenge is a braking test. The Porsche wins. The Toyota and Alpine are second and third, respectively.

Source: CarWow via YouTube

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com