The 2022 Hyundai Kona N is presenting itself as a hot-hatch with a taller suspension. It has a potent powertrain and a sporty appearance. It’s set to go on sale this fall, and when it does, it will arrive with a surprisingly affordable price tag. The 2022 Kona N will start at $35,425 (the price includes the $1,225 destination charge). A quick peek at Hyundai’s consumer site reveals there’s no configurator available just yet, though.

The price tag includes a potent powertrain and a sporty appearance. The turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection engine makes 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque, which pairs to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. An overboost function pumps up the horsepower to 286 (213 kW) for brief moments of needed oomph. Hyundai says the crossover will hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Kona N First Drive Preview

68 Photos

The $35,425 price tag includes a host of standard features, too, including an electronic limited-slip front differential, unique 19-inch forged aluminum wheels, and a reinforced chassis. There are five drive modes, which can alter the exhaust note, steering weight, throttle mapping, and more. The switchable exhaust is quite raucous, too. Hyundai also gave the performance-oriented crossover a unique look, which includes revised bodywork. The Kona N differentiates itself with microfiber suede seat faces, faux leather inserts, and blue accents inside.

Hyundai’s pricing reveal doesn’t provide a specific date as to when the hopped-up crossover will begin arriving at dealers, though it is supposed to go on sale before winter. The Kona N will be one of 18 performance vehicles in Hyundai’s global one up, joining the likes of the Veloster N and countless N Line models. The Kona N is shaping up to be a compelling performance vehicle.