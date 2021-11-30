The whole Porsche Cayenne lineup gets a mid-cycle refresh soon. These shots come from spies in the Rockies who catch the updated Cayenne Turbo Coupe testing. Expect the tweaked model to arrive in showrooms next year.

This Cayenne Coupe wears the same concealed grille treatment that we are seeing on the boxier version. The design is very similar to the current styling but with larger inlets along the sides. The fascia is now just a narrow slit. It's not clear if the updated look gets rid of the openings in the lower corners or whether some of the cladding is covering them.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Spy Photos

8 Photos

There are also decals around the headlights for distorting their shape. The lamps look somewhat slimmer than the current design. This tweak forces the designers to create slightly different styling for the hood for it to fit around the new pieces.

These are the only sections that the Porsche engineers are hiding on this vehicle. The back doesn't appear to change at all. In general, when the automaker refreshes a product, the result is not a major styling overhaul.

While not visible here, earlier spy shots show the updated Cayenne's interior. It adopts the stumpy gearshift from the current 911. There appears to be a new infotainment screen. An overhauled center console gets rid of most of the physical switches in favor of a small screen.

We don't have any info about the refreshed Cayenne's powertrain range. So far, there are no signs of any major additions to the lineup. Often, refreshed Porsche models have slightly higher outputs than their predecessors.

Don't expect all of the camouflage to come off until the updated Cayenne debuts in 2022. The refreshed model range will go on sale later that year, possibly as a 2023 model year product in the United States.