Ford Bronco production may have stumbled out of the gate, though owners of the new off-roader aren’t wasting any time showing off its capabilities. A new TikTok video from jeep4life20 shows a short clip of a Cyber Orange four-door Bronco doing what it was designed to do – getting very dirty and a little airborne. The whole stunt is a bit precarious at one point, though the Bronco thrashes through it without a stutter.

The clip captures the Bronco in the middle of a drift at the 2021 Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, charity Toy Run that collects toys for the Salvation Army. It shows the SUV lining up for something off-screen before accelerating toward a deep muddy pit that materializes. The Bronco nearly disappears into the muck, with only a yellow sliver of the hood remaining visible. However, the Bronco powers through it, clawing out the other side with mud caked up to the door handles.

But the Bronco isn’t finished with its off-road antics. Once free of the mud pit, the SUV then powers toward a small bunny hill that launches the SUV into the air, taking all four tires with it. The front end tilts toward the ground, and the rear end lands hard, kicking up snow and slush as the driver slams on the brakes. The Ford appears to have gone through the gauntlet unscathed, driving off for another run.

Ford made the new Bronco to eat the Wrangler’s lunch, and then some and videos are proving that the SUV is quite the capable off-road machine. Rumors point to the Wrangler receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year, which could see Jeep tweaking its SUV to counter Ford’s return to the market. We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, we know the Bronco is an off-road menace, and this owner is clearly getting their money’s worth.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition: Review