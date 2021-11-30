The Bentley Continental GT and GT Convertible receive a darker look from the new Mulliner Blackline package that replaces the usual chrome with blacked-out pieces. Mulliner is the British brand's customization division that creates styling packs for the company's products and builds specially outfitted vehicles for an exclusive clientele.

The new pack takes the existing Blackline and adds pieces from Mulliner. According to Bentley, 38 percent of Continental GT model orders around the world have the existing Blackline option, so there's reason to expand the choices for the wealthy customers.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline Specification

6 Photos

The Mulliner Blackline package replaces almost all of the exterior brightwork. The exceptions are the Bentley badge and the edges of the mesh in the grille. The mirror caps are the shade gloss Beluga black.

The cars with this option also get 22-inch black wheels that have self-leveling badges, which have a chrome ring around them. Later, Bentley will offer an optional design with contrast polished pockets.

Inside, buyers can select from the massive list of Mulliner's upholstery colors. If a customer wants to leave the choice to Bentley, the company has eight recommended three-color combinations. The interior design includes diamond-in-diamond quilting for areas like the seats and door panels.

This package doesn't affect the powertrain. Buyers can get the Mulliner Blackline with either a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 offering 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) or a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 542 hp (404 kW) 558 lb-ft (757 Nm).

Bentley is allegedly planning to add a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Continental GT's range. The automaker's engineering boss says there's interest among some customers for a model that's capable of zero-emissions motoring. The obvious choice would be the PHEV setup from the 536-hp (400-kW) Flying Spur Hybrid that can go 25 miles (40 kilometers) of an electric charge in the European WLTP test cycle.