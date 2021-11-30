Just like the Volkswagen Tiguan has an all-electric alternative in the form of the ID.4, the Passat will soon get a zero-emission equivalent. Tentatively known as the Aero B, the EV sedan was recently spotted testing on public roads (see the related links below) with a smart disguise making it look like a Jetta. However, we’ve seen VW playing these tricks several times in the past and we know there’s a different design language hiding underneath the camo.

We applied all our automotive industry expertise to build this exclusive rendering previewing the production version of the Aero B sedan. The result is a sleek-looking all-electric sedan with athletic shapes and a very modern overall appearance. We don’t want to brag too much, but if the actual car is anything like this concept, we’ll be very happy with the final product.

The front end clearly takes inspiration from Volkswagen’s ID division for electric vehicles. More precisely, the front fascia looks like an upsized ID.4, especially at the lower section of the bumper, while the headlights are slightly more elongated and have different internal graphics.

On the side, there are large wheels with a two-tone finish that would probably look good on today's Passat and Arteon as well. Thanks to the muscular wheel arches, the Aero B pictured here appears to be a tad larger than the current Passat, though this might be just a visual illusion. For now, we don’t have the exact dimensions of that car.

The early information regarding the powertrains suggests there could be single- and dual-motor versions, plus a range-topping GTX. No power figures are available at the moment, but it is believed the flagship model will be capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in about 5.6 seconds. If this turns out to be true, the most powerful Aero B will be much faster than any other Passat on the market today.