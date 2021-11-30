When the 11th generation Honda Civic Si debuted in October this year, the lack of a power boost compared to its predecessor was the main criticism by the automotive society. However, the new sporty model has many advantages over the previous-gen Civic Si, and it seems that the output is actually up even if the official numbers don’t claim that.

On paper, the 2022 Civic Si has a peak power of 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters), which is down by five ponies compared to its predecessor. A new video from Hondata on YouTube shows that the actual output of the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is 222.31 hp (163.5 kW) versus 201.33 hp (148.07 kW) measured on the dyno. Sure, the 10th generation Civic Si could’ve lost a few ponies during the years but the difference is about 10 percent nevertheless.

As far as the torque is concerned, the curve is flatter which is always good news. At 233.39 lb-ft (316.43 Nm), the newer model peaks at almost 23 lbs (31 Nm) more. Also, it reaches its torque peak some 500 rpm earlier than the model it replaces. All these numbers basically mean the 2022 Civic Si should be more fun to drive.

The upgraded six-speed manual gearbox, the only transmission available for the warm sedan, with its rev-matching tech borrowed from the Type R should also help in terms of performance. After all, this gearbox provides 10 percent faster gear changes and a better shift feel. Meanwhile, the engine uses a single-mass flywheel that is 26 percent lighter than the single-mass unit of the previous Civic Si, which helps with the throttle response.

If you like what you see and read, it's good to know Honda will ask at least $27,300 for the 2022 Civic Si. There’s only one engine and one transmission option but you can order the sedan with optional summer tires. The limited-slip differential and sport-tuned suspension come as part of the standard equipment, though.