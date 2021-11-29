Are you ready for a new car-themed television show? It's been a minute since we had a good, fun drama featuring cool cars doing wild stunts. Admittedly, this new show from NBC doesn't look like much in the wild stunts department. But it's a sitcom, so it could at least be fun.

The program is called American Auto, and here's the premise according to NBC:

Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business - when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

So, we have a CEO who knows nothing about cars, working with a team of people that probably don't know cars either, and as you do with sitcoms, hilarity ensues. Television veteran and Saturday Night Live alum Anna Gasteyer is listed as the star, presumably holding the role of the auto-inept CEO. The short teaser clip at the top of the article gives us a taste of what to expect, but for anyone who's worked in the wacky world of automotive marketing with a major manufacturer, heed this warning. The discussion of vehicle names depicted in the clip might hit a bit too close to home for some of you.

Aside from this 40-second clip, what you see is what you get. We haven't heard anything else on the show, though NBC says a special preview will take place on December 13. The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) lists three episodes so far, with the pilot airing on – you guessed it – December 13.

Will the show catch on with car-loving audiences? If this teaser is any indication, let's just say we're holding out for another teaser before drawing further conclusions.