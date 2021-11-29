Off-roading is always an adventure. That's especially true when you're off-roading in Cessna 150, though technically, Cessnas are designed to operate off-ground. This one ended up on top of a mountain in Utah, and by that, we mean it crashed there. Thankfully there were no injuries, but with the airplane well and truly grounded, the only chance for recovery was an expedition of off-road vehicles to the summit.

Fortunately, we're not dealing with Mount Everest here. Matt's Off-Road Recovery got the call, and if you've seen some of our previous stories on this company, you'll know they have gear and expertise to spare. Still, the small aircraft went down in 9,000-foot peaks with no roads to the top. Getting there would require a gauntlet of rock-strewn trails to merely get close, and then they have to tow an airplane back out. So yeah, this recovery is something to behold.

As such, several vehicles are part of the convoy, including the infamous Chevrolet Corvair station wagon modified into the Morvair off-roader. Considering the wheels on a Cessna 150 are exceedingly small, the crew brings a trailer onto which it will be loaded. Before that can happen, the fuel must be trained from the wing tanks and then the wings must be removed. But before any of that can happen, they need to get there. Towing a trailer. Over rocks.

A scouting trip prior to the recovery laid out the route, but it didn't help with the obstacles. The going was slow but steady, until a side-by-side in the group slipped off the trail and rolled into a large rock. It was far more dangerous than the video suggests, as without the rock being there, the small ORV would've tumbled endlessly down the mountain. When you do an emergency recovery before your main recovery, you know it's a tricky mission.

But the crew does eventually arrive at the crash site. Mercifully, a Cessna 150 is exceedingly light and with the wings removed, it's rather compact as well. That didn't stop the trailer from going on two wheels during the egress, but N7232S did survive the journey without any additional damage. As for the recovery crew, they have a whopper of a story we suspect none will ever forget.