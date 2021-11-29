A Brabus-tuned Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² is a fairly rare sight, and it's even less common to see an owner actually take the beastly machine off-road. This person isn't afraid to get the high-riding SUV dirty, and the kids nearby love to watch the rig kick up some mud.

This G-Class 4x4² is at a supercar meetup that appears to be in the Netherlands, judging by the license plates on the vehicles there. The Brabus-tuned Mercedes draws attention as soon as it arrives in the parking lot. Not only does the SUV not look like anything else there, but the rig has a custom exhaust that makes an absolutely menacing sound.

Gallery: Brabus 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class

According to the YouTube description, this G-Class received its upgrades in Dubai. The engine output is now allegedly 647 horsepower (483 kilowatts) and 578 pound-feet (783 Newton-meters) of torque.

After posing in the parking lot for a little while, the owner takes the SUV to a nearby clearing. A bunch of kids is right behind the vehicle to watch the action. The area is roughly bowl-shaped, and the ground is wet. This is a great recipe for kicking up some dirt in the spots where the Mercedes is trying to get traction while going up the embankments.

The G-Class has no problem with this off-road terrain. A Ford F-150 Raptor eventually joins the fun, and the truck has some issues. While climbing one of the ridges, the driver gets the pickup stuck. After onlookers have a good laugh at the situation, the Raptor manages to get free.

Brabus has a long history of tuning the G-Class. The pinnacle of the previous generation was the Brabus 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition 1 of 5 (gallery above). It featured a twin-turbo V8 bored out to 6.0 liters and produced 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,069 lb-ft (1,450 Nm) of torque. Portal axles helped provide 23.62 inches (60 centimeters) of ground clearance.