Jeep confirmed earlier this year that there would be an electrified version of the Gladiator truck. Jeep didn’t provide a timeline for the plug-in hybrid, though the company has ambitious plans to offer an electrified option across its portfolio, including the pickup. We don’t know when it will debut. However, it might not be anytime soon. A new Mopar Insiders report says the Gladiator 4xe won’t arrive until the 2024 model year.

According to the publication, which cited an anonymous source from within Stellantis, the electrified truck will arrive after Jeep gives the Wrangler JL its mid-cycle refresh, which will arrive for the 2023 model year. We should see the redesigned Wrangler debut sometime next year, and those design updates will translate to a redesigned Gladiator that will arrive for 2024. The facelift will include the Wrangler Unlimited’s hybrid powertrain, which also propels the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel First Drive

25 Photos

The current 4xe powertrain pairs two electric motors to a turbocharged four-cylinder and the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. Jeep could tweak the powertrain for the refresh, extracting more power and efficiency from the setup, though we will have to wait for the debut to see if that happens. It’s also unclear what kind of design changes the Wrangler will receive, though it does have the new Bronco to compete against today.

Jeep had initially denied that it was developing an electrified Gladiator, though that didn’t stay the case for long. In June, it appeared Jeep low-key teased the electric Gladiator, with eagled-eye enthusiasts picking out numerous minor details that suggested the model was the electrified Jeep truck. It seemed as if such a model could be right around the corner, though the latest report paints a different picture – and it looks like we could be waiting more than a year for the hybrid truck to debut.