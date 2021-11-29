Vilner modified another Tesla Model 3 and opted for a very different look than the previous one. This time, the customization firm fits a high-class-looking mix of gray fabrics and dark brown leather.

This Model 3 extensively uses a tartan fabric with a dark gray pattern over a light gray background. This material covers the center parts of the seats, door panels, dashboard, a section of the roof, and the lower spoke of the steering wheel.

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 By Vilner

12 Photos

For contrast, there's another textile in a matching gray color scheme but without the tartan pattern. It appears on sections of the seats, door panels, A-pillars, and roof.

Dark brown leather adds a different texture than the fabric that covers much of the rest of the cabin. Gray stitching unifies it with the rest of the color scheme, though. The hides cover portions of the steering wheel, center console, door handles, and seats.

The result of all of these changes is a very fashionable and high-class cabin. While Tesla only offers the Model 3 with a cabin in white or black from the factory, Vilner is able to offer more textures and shades for its personalized creations. The result might not fit everyone's taste, but that's the whole point of a customized vehicle like this.

According to Vilner, Tesla makes a product with great technology, but for the interior, "the quality is average and you don’t get a variety of choices." Therefore, the company sees a niche in taking the EV brand's models and improving their cabins.

Vilner's previous work on the Model 3 (above) had a much more colorful appearance. It included turquoise houndstooth fabric on the seats and a material in a matching color on the doors. There were also bright orange accents throughout the cabin and light-colored wood trim on the dashboard.