Porsche has been providing customization options since the 1950s when a certain individual ordered a 356 covered in fur. However, it wasn't until 1978 when an official department was created within the company, and later baptized Porsche Exclusive. It now goes by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur name and unlocks the possibility of ordering any model (except for the Cayenne) in a literally unique color you desire.

The future owner must send a color sample to the local dealer and then Porsche conducts a feasibility study that can extend to 11 months in some cases. If the paint color can't be replicated on a car, the German brand will cover the costs of the feasibility study. If it gets approved, you're looking at $22,860 for most models, but it'll cost you $25,660 for the 718 GT models as well as the 911 Turbo and GTs.

Alternatively, the list of pre-approved Paint to Sample colors has now been extended to more than 160 hues. Shopping for a 718 or a 911? You get to pick from more than 100 colors beyond the standard ones that show up in the online configurator. Should you be in the market for a Macan, Cayenne, or a Panamera in a special shade, there are more than 50 PTS choices available. As for the Taycan, Porsche's electric sedan can be had in 65 fancy colors.

PTS options will be embedded into the configurator in the near future and pricing will depend on the model. Just to get an idea, it costs $12,830 for the 911 in Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 flavors as well as for the 718 GT. It's slightly more affordable on the lesser 911 and 718 models where Paint to Sample is going to set you back $11,430.

Delivery times will be shortened thanks to a new color mixing bank that is now up and running at the Zuffenhausen factory where the 718, 911, and Taycan are being assembled. Porsche is extending daily production of 911 cars with a PTS option from about five to 20.