Is the stock Rolls-Royce Cullinan too boring for you? Well then, maybe the Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Novitec is the answer for your discerning taste in ultra-luxury SUVs. Sure, the stock Rolls-Royce Cullinan is an imposing and capable SUV, but even this ultra-luxury SUV can be tweaked to meet the exact needs of its owner. The team at Novitec offers a complete package of quality modifications for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan owner looking for something with more performance and presence.

Novitec offers a complete tuning kit for your Rolls-Royce Cullinan that mimics the exact same formula used to increase the performance of many more affordable vehicles. The formula is quite simple, Novitec starts out with a tune for the twin-turbo V12 engine that increases power to 685 horsepower (504 Kilowatts) which is 122 horsepower (90 Kilowatts) more than the stock engine.

Next, Novitec offers a lowered suspension for you Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but it's not exactly what you expect. Instead of unique hardware to change the Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s suspension setup for something lower, Novitec uses a software package to drop the ride height by 1.57-inches (40.0mm). They also include massive 24.0-inch wheels to round out the suspension and handling package.

To make sure your Rolls-Royce Cullinan gets as much attention as possible Novitec has you covered with a new exhaust system and widebody kit. There are two levels of exhaust systems one of those who like to adjust sound levels and another for those who want to be as loud as possible. The widebody kit is called the Novitec Overdose widebody which is designed to improve the SUV’s aerodynamic performance and give the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a unique touch of styling.

The final product is an impressive performance SUV that is sure to gain a lot of attention. This comprehensive package of modifications means that you can customize your Rolls-Royce Cullinan to your exact requirements with quality parts from a trusted supplier.