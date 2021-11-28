Just a few days ago, Ford unveiled the all-new Ranger for international markets. While the automaker has yet to release full details of the model, we know what the engine options will be like for the mid-size truck. Choices that will be available upon widespread release will be the 2.0-liter, single-turbo EcoBlue diesel, the twin-turbo version of that engine, a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel, and the familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

But aside from the initial range, it's also been confirmed that the Ranger will get a hybrid at some point in its product cycle. That's because it's been reported that the redesigned model actually was developed with electric drive systems anticipated for future use. If so, it should be a good complementary model for the Maverick Hybrid.

With electrification in mind, it opens up another question. Will Ford make an all-electric version of the mid-size truck? After all, the F-150 Lightning shows a mainstream manufacturer can apply an EV for these load luggers. For now, the automaker doesn't have an answer for that, but that isn't stopping creative minds to render a Lightning version for the Ranger.

This render is from SRK Designs, and its Youtube channel is no stranger in this website. The channel has done several renders from sports cars to SUVs. So what kind of Photoshop magic did SRK Designs do for the still-unconfirmed Ranger Lightning?

As with most EVs, the front end was smoothed out, along with a few more covered bits on its nose. SRK Designs even made the effort to change the wheels that look inspired by the F-150 Lightning. There's a charging port door on the fender, and the ride height has been lowered for this virtual Ranger. To top it all off, it gets a lick of light blue paint that's similar to the tone of battery-powered F-150.

Think of this then as an unofficial version of the Ranger Lightning. The list of changes might seem short, but it still takes a lot of effort to (virtually) electrify the Ranger. The overall effect also doesn't make it look out of place from the other Ranger design lines. The only thing that needs to be done is for Ford to build the actual model. Of course, that will all depend on the manufacturer, but it's an interesting case study nonetheless.