Like the Porsche 911, the Chevrolet Corvette crowd is a rabidly loyal, and purist, bunch. Something as trivial as changing the headlights are enough to cause a massive debate. So you can imagine the reaction of some current C8 owners in GM's latest survey.

According to the Mid Engine Corvette Forum, several owners have been receiving a questionnaire regarding an electric model, along with options and subscription services they might like. The survey comes from GM, and reactions have been mixed. Perhaps that last bit is unsurprising given the cult following of this sports car.

Browsing at the forums, reactions ranged from owners embracing the future, to those who wouldn't touch an EV with a ten-foot pole. While the latter is no surprise, it's also interesting to see Corvette owners open to a plug-in version of their beloved sports car. Mind you, the only ones sent these surveys are C8 owners, and it wasn't likely a massive sample size. Either way, the fact that GM is asking this question means they are considering an electric Corvette down the line.

So does this mean the next-gen Corvette will be an EV? Hold your horses, as we're barely two years in the C8's life cycle. That said, there is a hybrid coming soon. Dubbed the E-Ray, it is said to pack a total system output of about 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts), and it might even come with all-wheel drive. Should that be a hit, it might make the idea of an all-electric Corvette more palatable for its die-hard fans.

The C8 Corvette is still early in its production life. That means there's still a lot of room for high-performance models, along with other unique and special editions. It could be said that this generation is the most revolutionary in the last 40 years. With the way things are going and the pace of development these days, the C8 might even be the test bed for future performance vehicle technologies.