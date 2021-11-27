Welcome to the most exciting Nissan R32 GT-R in all of Europe. This insane 1,000 horsepower R32 was built by the team at Plug Parts UK who specializes in aftermarket parts for JDM cars. To showcase their capabilities the Plug Parts team uses this ridiculous GT-R as a shop car and promotional vehicle to give customers inspiration and just have fun driving. To show exactly what their 1,000 horsepower R32 could do, the Plug Parts team met up with YouTuber AutoTopNL for a run down the de-restricted Autobahn in Germany.

The R32 Nissan GT-R is one of the most important vehicles ever built. This plucky sports car elevated the world of JDM performance cars and took the fight to the established competition in Europe. Nissan used advanced technologies to make the Nissan GT-R a dominant force in both motorsports and in real-world comparison testing.

The R32 Nissan GT-R was powered by the legendary RB26DETT engine which was a twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline-6 engine that produced 276 horsepower (206 Kilowatts) and 260 lb-ft (353 Newton Meters) of torque. This engine is known to be severely underrated by Nissan who revealed these power figures to meet a gentleman’s agreement among Japanese manufacturers who wanted to prevent a horsepower war.

The Nissan GT-R featured in this video is far from stock and represents the pinnacle of R32 Nissan GT-R tuning. Although this engine shares the same 2.6-liter displacement as a stock example that’s where similarities end. This highly tuned GT-R produces 1,000 horsepower on 104 octane race fuel and sounds like a howling F1 engine at high RPM. Every conceivable modification is included in this R32 GT-R which makes it the perfect way to showcase all of the mods offered by the owners at Plug Parts UK. Now let’s watch this classic Nissan reach almost 200mph on the Autobahn.