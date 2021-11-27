GM has applied a trademark for the name 'Escalade IQ' dated November 18, 2021. Filed under "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles," the name is speculated to be used for an all-electric version of the Escalade. As you know, Cadillac uses the IQ suffix in the name of its electric vehicles, such as the upcoming Celestiq and the Lyriq.

This was brought to light by GM Authority and can be further verified when using the US Patent and Trademark Office's search tool.

While the filing was just recent, GM has confirmed last year that this is happening. An Escalade-sized electric Cadillac is set to arrive and will ride on the new GMC Hummer EV's BT1 platform. This platform underpins both the Hummer EV pickup and SUV, as well as the Chevy Silverado EV that's set to arrive in a few weeks.

GM Authority also discovered that there was a separate trademark filing for one 'Escalade IQL.' Logic tells us that the Escalade IQ could be the one for the short-wheelbase version of the EV SUV, while the L stands for the long-wheelbase version.

Of note, other Cadillac vehicle names filed for trademark include Acsendiq, Lumistiq, and Vistiq.

But before we go deep into believing that Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL will be the names of the next Cadillac EV SUVs, let's err to the side of caution at this point. Trademarks aren't always a guarantee that these names will reach production. They sometimes serve as placeholders, so there's still a chance that the name or wordmark will differ by the time the production vehicle arrives.

We'll know more about the Cadillac EV SUV as soon as official information comes in. For now, we can be assured that these silent trucks will be built at GM's newly inaugurated Factory ZERO plant in Michigan.