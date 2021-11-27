By the decree of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is celebrating 2021 as The Year of the 50th. It commemorates the nation's founding in 1971, expected to be celebrated from April 6, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

BMW in UAE joins the celebration with a special edition model for its biggest Sports Activity Vehicle, the X7. Called the BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition, the special model comes with a number of cosmetic upgrades... and a fancy bottle of perfume.

The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition is exclusively offered by Abu Dhabi Motors, the exclusive importer for BMW, Mini, and Alpina in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The company is also the sole dealer for Rolls-Royce vehicles in these parts of the Middle East.

Outside, the BMW X7 comes in Frozen Brilliant White Metallic finish and the UAE 50 years insignia by the D-pillar. The rims are also upgraded to a set of 22-inch Jet Black M Sports V-spoke wheels. In the cabin, customers are treated to availing the premium leather options, namely the BMW Individual Merino Ivory White and Night Blue.

A handcrafted 'UAE 50 years, 1 of 50' inscription in Arabic by the dashboard serves as the distinction from regular X7s. Plus, of course, the specially formulated car fragrance called Amberblack Suite Scent that "takes your senses on a journey that’s unmistakably UAE."

The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition can be had in either the top-spec M50i or the xDrive40i. The former is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mill, while the latter uses the B58 inline-six engine.

Only 50 units of the BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition will ever be available from Abu Dhabi Motors, only available through online booking. Pricing wasn't disclosed by the dealer.